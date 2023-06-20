Local restaurants excited about boost in business Travelers Championship brings in

The event brings in thousands of people to the area.

CROMWELL, Conn. — As the pros get ready to tee-off in Cromwell, local businesses are ready for the boost the Travelers Championship brings in.

"I definitely think it brings in a lot of people to the town, it’s a huge event, it’s obviously the biggest event we have so I think it brings a lot of people to the businesses I think it’s good for the businesses," said Julia Phillips of Cromwell Creamery.

One of the busiest weeks of the year restaurants like Chicago Sam’s get excited for when the PGA Tour comes to town.

"We’re very grateful and we love the business we love all the customers that come in and the kind of attraction that the Travelers Championship brings to us," said KC Hancock, assistant general manager at Chicago Sam's.

The sports bar goes all out for the tournament. They’ll be opening their doors early for fans who want to stop in for lunch and have a specials menu they’re hoping will be a hole in one.

"This is your before, during and after party for the Travelers Championship," Hancock said. "We love the attention and we’ve got some of the best food in the area," he said.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to be in the area through the weekend, it’s important to locally owned businesses that when people are here, they choose to shop small.

"We hope that people when they’re in the area will come check out Cromwell Creamery because I think our ice cream is pretty good so we hope that people come," Phillips said.

The folks at Cromwell Creamery are prepared to welcome in fans from all over and show off what makes them unique.

"We’re doing a lot of homemade flavors so we have a lot of new flavors," said Ashley Guyon of Cromwell Creamery.

No matter how you slice it, it’s an important week for businesses and the economic impact it has on their town.

"Hopefully it’ll probably be a lot busier," Guyon said.

Spectators will be allowed on-site here starting Wednesday. The Celebrity Pro-Am is on Wednesday, more details on that can be found here.

