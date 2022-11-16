Thanksgiving waffle recipe from Market Place Kitchen and Bar

The Thanksgiving Waffle is a special that will run in restaurants. at Market Place Kitchen and Bar.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Anthony Michelin is a chef at Market Place Kitchen and Bar that serves American food and wines. They will share with us how to make their very own Thanksgiving Waffles.

Turkey ingredients:

1 1/2 -2 lbs Whole Turkey breast

1/2 stock unsalted butter softened

1/2 Tablespoon thyme chopped

1/2 Tablespoon rosemary chopped

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 Tablespoon black pepper

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Pat Turkey breast dry with paper towel.

Rub softened butter onto Turkey

Season with salt, pepper and herbs

Place in the oven uncovered for 20-25 minutes or when a meat thermometer reached 162

Remove from oven and let rest

Turkey gravy ingredients:

1/4 cup drippings from Turkey breast

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter

3 Tablespoons all purpose flour

2-3 cups chicken stock warm

Instructions

Add pan from points and butter to sauté pan on low heat.

Once melted sprinkle in flour and stir to combine

Once combined add the stock and whisk together.

Cook gravy stirring frequently so it doesn’t stick until thick and hot. About 3-5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper

Cranberry sauce ingredients:

1 1/2 cups dried cranberries

1 cup apple juice or cider

1 Teaspoon orange zest

Procedure

Instructions:

Place apple juice in a microwave-safe container and heat for 1 1/2 minutes until hot

Add the dried cranberries, cover, and let steep for 5 minutes

After steeped add the orange zest

Pulse in a food processor until slightly blended not smooth.

Waffle ingredients:

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons garlic chopped fine

1 Cup yellow onions chopped small

1/2 Cup Celery (1rib) chopped small

1 1/2 quart sourdough bread 1-inch cubes

1/2 Tablespoon thyme chopped

1/2 Tablespoon rosemary chopped

1 Tablespoon sage chopped

1 whole egg

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 Teaspoon black pepper

2 Oz. chicken stock

Instructions:

Heat sauté pan on medium heat with 3 tablespoons oil.

Add garlic, onions, celery, thyme, rosemary, and sage to the pan. Sweat the vegetable until soft, about 3-5 minutes.

In a bowl mix bread, vegetables, egg, chicken stock, and salt and pepper

Mix by hand breaking up the bread pieces so they form together slightly.

Heat the waffle maker, and spray with nonstick spray. Add half the bread mixture. Cool for 2-3 minutes.

Remove and set aside.

Assemble by placing waffles on a plate, slicing Turkey, and adding it on top of the waffle.

Pour the gravy over top and add as much cranberry as you’d like.

