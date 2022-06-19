Celebrating Father's Day at Hartford Yard Goats game

Connecticut families headed to Dunkin' Donuts Park Sunday for a Father's Day baseball game. Dads say it means "the world" to celebrate with their kids.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford filled Sunday as families watched the Yard Goats take on the Akron RubberDucks for Father's Day.

Dads got to run the bases at the end of the game alongside their kids. They say it's great being able to celebrate together.

"You don’t get enough time to spend with family so something like this where you all get together, catch a game there’s nothing like it," Bristol dad John Mastrianni said. "There’s nothing like it. Seeing a baseball game with your daughter. It’s a great time."

His 8-year-old daughter Aubrey Santoro says she was letting dad pick the restaurant after the game. She says she loves that her dad plays with her.

"He's caring and he's nice," she said.

Timothy Marchand, Milford, came with his 7-year-old son, Mason, and 9-year-old daughter, Caroline.

"It’s something I got to do as a kid with my dad so I get to carry on the same thing with them," the dad said.

Many families got to celebrate the day of dads doing something they love. Dan Staino came with his 2-year-old daughter, wife, parents, and his wife's parents.

"We just love the Yard Goats. Love hanging out. We had a lot of fun. She always loves coming," the Glastonbury dad said.

His wife, Michele, says it's great to bring all the father figures together. Her dad, Ron Belanger, says it means the world to him to enjoy the day as a family.

"Especially when you get older, that means more when you’re with your family. It means a lot," he said.

New Haven dad Jack Petion also came with his whole family.

"It’s just important that you spend time with your loved ones and make sure you stay happy," he said holding his 2-year-old daughter. "It’s just about family getting together with everyone."

