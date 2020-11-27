x
Holidays

Santa and his Smart Car?

Pandemic Santa has a new ride.

In this world of not being able to get close enough to Santa Claus to tell him if you've been naughty or nice, one local Santa has a new idea for Covid - even a new type of Sleigh. 

Dave Foster has been playing the role of Santa Claus for years now, but the pandemic is changing his plans. He now gets into a small Smart car, and rides to kids homes to greet them, with gifts that are left for him outside. 

For a fee he'll talk to the kids and leave them the gifts - all socially distant - and take photos too. It's completely Covid-safe - and a new and innovative way to get your kids to see St. Nick.

