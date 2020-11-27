Santa and his Smart Car?

In this world of not being able to get close enough to Santa Claus to tell him if you've been naughty or nice, one local Santa has a new idea for Covid - even a new type of Sleigh.
Dave Foster has been playing the role of Santa Claus for years now, but the pandemic is changing his plans. He now gets into a small Smart car, and rides to kids homes to greet them, with gifts that are left for him outside.
For a fee he'll talk to the kids and leave them the gifts - all socially distant - and take photos too. It's completely Covid-safe - and a new and innovative way to get your kids to see St. Nick.