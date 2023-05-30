Elizabeth the Guinea pig up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Elizabeth is about a year old and is not spayed. She was once a stray that was found in New Britain.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Elizabeth the Guinea pig! She's looking for her forever home.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Elizabeth was found as a stray along with four other Guinea pigs in New Britain.

The person who found them brought them to the shelter, where all four are up for adoption.

The shelter said Elizabeth is a female Guinea pig about a year old. She is not spayed; therefore, she will need to be kept separate from male guinea pigs but may be okay if properly introduced to another female Guinea pig.

Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for as they are docile and responsive to kind and gentle handling.

They are less likely to investigate the world with their mouths than some of their rodent family friends. Still, they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice!

Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups. Since guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended. Just like humans, guinea pigs need to get vitamin C from their diet, so they need special food and fresh vegetables!

Guinea pigs can live in pairs or alone. On average, they weigh 2 pounds and can live 6-8 years with proper care.

Learn more about how you can adopt Elizabeth or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here!

