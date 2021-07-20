Pet of the Week: S'mores

S'mores is 9 months old and wasn't handled much in his last home. He'll accept nose pets but may be skittish if you move too quickly.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet S'mores! He's looking for his forever home!

He needs an adopter with guinea pig experience!

You can learn more about how to adopt S'mores or any other furry friend at the Connecticut Humane Society's website.

