Guinea pig named Tater Tot up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

After working with the shelter and a foster family, Tator Tot went from timid to happy to meet a new family!

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Tater Tot, the Guinea pig who is looking for his forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Tater Tot needed some TLC after arriving at the shelter and was timid when meeting new people. However, after working with the shelter and a month in a foster home, Tater Tot feels great and is ready to meet his new family!

Tater Tot is not neutered and will have to be kept separate from female Guinea pigs, according to the shelter.

Tater Tot also has a chronic head tilt and will need his new family to keep an eye out for that, just in case it gets any worse as he gets older.

The shelter said that Tater Tot is a happy guy when he's in someone's hands!

Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for as they are docile and responsive to kind and gentle handling.

They are less likely to investigate the world with their mouths than some rodent family friends. Still, they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially in familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice!

Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups. Since guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended. Just like humans, guinea pigs need to get vitamin C from their diet, so they need special food and fresh vegetables!

Guinea pigs can live in pairs or alone. On average, they weigh 2 pounds and can live 6-8 years with proper care.

Learn more about how you can adopt Tater Tot or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.