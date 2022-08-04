Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

This new initiative will assist more than 2,000, especially those in underserved communities to get jobs in four high-demand areas.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.

This new initiative will assist more than 2,000, especially those in underserved communities to get jobs in four high-demand areas, such as manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, and bioscience.

The Regional Sector Partnerships include public partners in workforce development, economic development, and education. This is all done with hopes of advancing each industries competitiveness by creating programs that will eliminate the talent shortage.

Lamont believes this is a catalyst for Connecticut’s growth.

“This award is great news for Connecticut. This new federal funding will support my administration’s work to provide Connecticut businesses access to the talent they need to grow in Connecticut and to provide residents from historically underserved populations and communities access to the training and support they need to find good-paying jobs in manufacturing, IT, and healthcare,” he said.

Congresswoman Johana Hayes said workforce development has been a huge priority since she took office. Hayes believes this initiative will diversify the workplace and she looks forward to continuing to work on this initiative with Lamont.

