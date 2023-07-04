Downtown Hartford businesses prepare for UConn parade frenzy

Windows of restaurants and stores were decked out in UConn swag as they anticipate millions of people Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The big UConn victory parade and rally are less than 24 hours away and preparations were underway in Downtown Hartford.

"I live in Connecticut!" said Sarah Zielinski, manager of Capital Spirits.

There is no better time to be a proud Nutmegger.

Even if you are not a basketball fan, people said the camaraderie gets you worked up too.

"Super Uconn fan! Born and raised in Connecticut, how can you not be?" said Sarah Fernandez, manager of Hartford Prints!

Parking spaces were already marked as reserved surrounding the XL Center on Trumbull Street.

Workers with Powerstation Events worked hard to set up the stage to make sure the lights, camera, and action will be on par for Saturday morning.

"To see them win, to have it be such a big … just like the community around it and everyone just rallying behind it, I think that’s amazing," added Fernandez.

Restaurants like Vaughn's Public House said they will quadruple their staff and bar space.

"You won’t be waiting for a drink, that’s for sure! We have a DJ outside, we’re going to have a bar set up, there will be LIVE music going until 3 or 4 o’clock so after the parade last month, we’ve got it down. We’re ready for everybody tomorrow!" said Erin Sweeney, manager of Vaughn's Public House.

The window Capital Spirits had UConn posters on their store windows and an inflatable Jonathan the Husky.

The liquor store will be doing $3 Two Conn cans while working alongside Two Roads Brewing Company.

"We’re definitely going to have the beer all cold, nice and singled out so you can grab and go, we’re going to roll some coolers up so it’s going to be super easy right up front," said Sarah Zielinski, manager of Capital Spirits.

For anyone who wants to take a piece of Connecticut back home with them, Hartford Prints! will be giving out stickers with any purchase.

"Them just coming in and seeing all the product we have, we pulled like a really nice table, nice presentation for you guys," added Fernandez.

Lots of stores and restaurants will be opening early, so if fans want to grab a drink or explore the stores, it is advised to show up early to beat the crowds.

