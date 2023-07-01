Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal

The measure would allow nine pilot cities across the state to extend bar hours from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — 4 a.m. last call could be coming to Connecticut bars under a new proposal. The measure would allow nine pilot cities across the state to extend bar hours from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m.

There is a mix of reactions to this proposal. Some are all for it while others say absolutely not. James Tardif raises his glass to the proposal.

“If people want to go out and enjoy a drink then they should be able to enjoy a drink,” said James Tardif.

Right now, whether you’re letting loose or hanging out with your friends… the last call for alcohol in Connecticut bars is 2 a.m., but the proposal in the state legislature would allow bars to be open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

The first step is for these nine cities in the state to test it out through a pilot program. This idea isn’t marked by high spirits for all.

“I don’t want to be here until 4. I don’t want my staff here until 4. If others want to do it, I'm sure there is a place and a crowd for it, but for us, we’ll maintain our normal hours,” said the owner of Four Dad’s Pub, Dante Boffi.

He said things aren’t like they used to be.

“Over time that dynamic has changed. We get a lot of feedback from folks that are happy that we have bands or live music that starts at 7 or 8 and not 10 or 11,” said Boffi.

People like Hartford City Councilman TJ Clarke said he sees both sides.

“Yes, I think that you are trying to put more business revenue into these bars and restaurants, but there is also a public safety element that cannot go without being discussed,” said Clarke.

Like a good drink, this proposal brings down mixed reactions.

“There’s an old saying that nothing good happens after midnight. I firmly believe that,” said Boffi.

“I won’t be out til 4 am personally, but you know what? Power to you if you want to be out,” said Tardif.

This proposal isn’t set in stone yet.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.