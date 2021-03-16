St. Patrick’s Week | Hoops, hops, and some hope for breweries across CT

Like so many other brewhouses, COVID-19 has affected his business in the past year, especially on the restaurant side.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — After a difficult year, Curt Cameron, the owner of Thomas Hooker Brewery in Bloomfield sees signs of hope ahead.

Like so many other brewhouses, COVID-19 has affected his business in the past year, especially on the restaurant side, but with March Madness and a boost from the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, Cameron is encouraged.

“We’re trying to keep a positive attitude,” said Cameron, “we’re trying to plan for a fantastic Spring, and we think when the World comes back, it’s coming back hard.”

Cameron, who is a former president of the Connecticut Brewers’ Guild, also noted that eased capacity restrictions for restaurants statewide will help too.

“The brewing industry has taken a huge hit because a lot of these small breweries depend on their taprooms,” he said. “I think as restrictions are lifted people will start to visit those breweries again.”

Showcasing the Thomas Hooker Irish Red Ale, the house-made signature corned beef Rueben, and seasonal shepherd’s pie pizza, Cameron said the staff at the brewery was looking forward to the week ahead.

“The light at the end of the tunnel sounds so cliched,” Cameron added, “but it’s true, so we are excited.”

