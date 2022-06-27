Army awards Sikorsky Aircraft $2.3 billion to strengthen army aviation

The Lockheed Martin company can expect up to 255 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters with a potential value of $4.4 billion.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A five-year $2.3 billion contract was signed on Sunday between the United States Government and Stratford-based Sikorsky for combat helicopters.

The Lockheed Martin company can expect up to 255 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters with a potential value of $4.4 billion to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sakes customers.

"The "Multi-Year X" contract for UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M MEDEVAC aircraft marks the 10th multiple-year contract for Sikorsky and the U.S. government for H-60 helicopters," said Lockheed Martin in a press release. "With more than 2,100 H-60 variants in the U.S. Army's inventory, the Black Hawk continues to be the workhorse and backbone of U.S. Army Aviation."

The amount was awarded on June 26th. The "Multi-Year X" deliveries are scheduled to begin in July and continue through 2027.

"This Multi-Year agreement allows the Army to meet current and future capability needs through upgrades, remanufacturing, replacement, and technology insertions," said Col. Calvin Lane, the Utility Helicopters project manager. "The efficiencies of this contract make the best use of limited resources and result in direct savings to the Army and to taxpayers."

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.