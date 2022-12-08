'Bringing nostalgia back': The business of playtime returns to Rentro Games

“Rentro Games” in Hamden keeps the video game and pinball communities alive.

HAMDEN, Conn. — It was almost game over for Steve Wojcik, the co-owner of “Rentro Games” in Hamden. Like so many small businesses, Wojcik’s three-year-old enterprise was largely put on pause due to the pandemic.

Rentro, which delivers all the retro video and pinball machines from the past to parties and events across the area, had no business when COVID-19 rules went into effect.

But, this summer, they are now back on their game.

“We rent games for every occasion; birthday parties, weddings, big brewery events,” Wojcik said.

Boasting titles like Mrs. Pac-Man, Street Fighter, and Galaga, to name just a few, Wojcik added that vintage video games and pinball machines bring their customers back in time – and that’s the formula that is keeping his bottom line moving forward.

“The reactions are amazing, a big part of this is bringing nostalgia back, this is a lot of people’s childhoods,” Wojcik said.

Justin Greenfeld, a media director by trade, also works with Rentro Games to help upkeep the machines. A self-proclaimed pinball enthusiast, Greenfeld calls his upstart enterprise “Deep 6 Arcade” and travels around the region with a set of special tools and the know-how to resurrect pinball machines.

“There’s so much joy that these bring people,” said Greenfeld, “That’s why I got into this.”

Greenfeld noted that he’s even been privately flown to Fisher’s Island (N.Y.) to service a prized pinball machine for a client.

“I was able to get it playing for his weekend party,” he laughed.

Both Wojcik and Greenfeld agreed that what they provide is more than entertainment.

“When a machine lights up for the first time in 10, 20, or 30 years and you see the reactions on the person's face that remembered it as a kid – that’s what I do this for," Greenfield said. "It’s a great thing to be able to bring this to the community.”

Rentro Games does not have a showroom – they deliver games for rent to customers around the area. They say they have 50 different games. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about Deep 6 Arcade which provides repair services for pinball machines click here.

