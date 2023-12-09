Lake Compounce's Phantom Fall Fest puts fear in higher gear

Coffins, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins are all part of the Lake Compounce’s Halloween celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s the nail in the coffin at Lake Compounce and, among other props, and that essentially, means it’s the beginning of the Halloween season in Bristol.

Coffins, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins are all part of the Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce’s Halloween celebration.

Wearing a hard hat on the grounds of Lake Compounce in Bristol, the new general manager, Doug Hemphill said he was excited about the six weeks of Phantom Fall Fest.

“Phantom Fall Fest is our way of celebrating the Halloween time of year. We take the park and we transform it into a (day and night) Halloween," Hemphill said.

Hemphill also noted that there will be more screams for Halloween in 2023 and the build is on.

“We’ve got carpenters, electricians, maintenance technicians that work our rides – painters and it really takes everyone to put their best foot forward to make this happen," said Hemphill.

"The fear factor has been brought up a lot this year, so we are looking for a lot of screams, a lot of scares. It’s going to be really spooky at night but we do have lots of fun in the daytime too for the little kids just so they can enjoy this great event too," New Lake Compounce marketing director Meg Forno added.

As more drilling and hammering was happening on a haunted attraction behind him, Hemphill said, “We’ve ratcheted it up a bit. I’m really excited about it.”

This year the Phantom Fall Fest runs from September 23 to October 29 on weekends. Beginning October 6, the Fall Fest will also run on Friday nights. To learn more click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

