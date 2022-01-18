Tiny cabins arrive in backwoods of East Haddam

The big news in Moodus? Think small. The "Tiny Cabin" trend has arrived in Connecticut.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — The business of the backwoods is officially opened in Moodus.

Operating for the past two weeks, Getaway Machimoodus is an 86-acre outpost of tiny cabins, now welcoming guests from across the region. Essentially, Getaway Machimoodus is selling social distancing during the era of COVID-19.

Getaway House, the parent company, already has locations in New York State and New Hampshire as well as additional sites across the country. The Connecticut location, built where an old 4-H campsite used to stand, has 45 tiny cabins.

“You come right to your door, you walk in and you enjoy your space and you are free to zone out and disconnect,” Allison Neeven, the assistant general manager of Getaway Machimoodus said.

The tiny cabins range in size from 140 to 200 square feet. The largest cabins can accommodate four people because they are equipped with bunk beds. And, guests are welcome to bring their dogs.

The cabins include a large bay window that looks out to the secluded Connecticut woods, a kitchenette, bathroom with a very tiny but perfectly operable shower as well.

“You are just in the middle of nowhere and it offers such a unique adventure,” Neeven said.

Adrienne Sakumoto, who visiting Getaway Machimoodus from Eastchester, New York, said, “It’s quiet, very quiet and it’s very cozy.”

Rental rates for the tiny cabins range in price depending on the day from about $120 to $300 a night. There is a walking trail and dog park on-premises. To find out more, click here.

