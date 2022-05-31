Fun at 4 Knots | ‘Pedal Cruise Connecticut’ ready to launch in Milford

Pedal Cruise Connecticut is "a pleasure boat and it’s a party boat," where guests propel the boat with bike pedals.

MILFORD, Conn. — It’s tough to miss the Tiffany-blue boat now docked in the Milford Harbor. Pedal Cruise Connecticut is the latest attraction from the team that brought the Elm City Party Bike to the area a few years ago.

The Pedal Cruise is a 35-foot-long pontoon boat with a twist – while it does have an engine, it’s mostly propelled by the passengers via bike pedals that surround the center of the cabin.

Rob Paul is one of the boat captains of the Pedal Cruise and a co-owner of the operation.

“It’s a pleasure boat and it’s a party boat,” Paul said. “The boat actually started in Florida, we brought it up to Connecticut. We saw a need here in Connecticut for something new and this fit the bill. There’s nothing on the water anywhere in Connecticut that does anything like this.”

Christian Bruckhart, a New Haven Police officer by day, also serves as a deckhand and a part-owner of the pedal cruise.

“How often are you with 20 friends and hanging out and having a good time and being on the water? I think it combines what a lot of what the state of Connecticut has to offer,” Bruckhart said.

The boat has a 26-passenger capacity and opens for trips on June 1.

“It doesn’t get any more New England than this," Paul added. "You have sailboats on our port side and beautiful houses in front of us, it’s just a great scenic view.”

Prices for the two-hour Pedal Boat cruises start at $45 per person. To learn more, click here.

