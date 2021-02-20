WorkinCT: Part of the COVID economy, adding a jolt to electric bikes

With custom paint, supped-up bike seats, and retro handlebars, Joe Dee has kept busy adding a jolt to the electric bike designs.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — He comes across as “old school”, but Joe Derhovanesian, aka “Joe Dee” is focused on the future.

Joe, 63, has picked up on a trend during COVID-19; the growing popularity of electric bicycles.

Because of his background in the auto restoration world, Joe Dee has begun to customize electric bikes and recently began his endeavor called, Bad Boyz Electro Cycles, which is done right out of his home studio in Wallingford. “This is art, it’s an art form,” Joe said. “Basically, this is a Tesla on a small scale.”

“Nothing is made by machines,” he noted, “everything is done by hand, that’s how I was taught by the old-timers from Italy.” The bikes fetch prices from about six hundred dollars to as high as three thousand dollars depending on the model and the features riders want added on.

And Joe Dee adds that Bad Boyz Electro Cycles promote a green-friendly message, “I believe in these with all my heart and soul,” he said, “it’s part of the future.”