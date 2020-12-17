Customers warned by Aquarion Water Company of an increase in water scams

The company says customers should be wary of any unsolicited calls, texts, or emails threatening to shut off the water unless a payment is made immediately by phone.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Aquarion Water Company has issued a warning to customers about potential scams. The company added there has been an increase in scam activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says customers should be wary of any unsolicited calls, texts, or emails threatening to shut off the water unless a payment is made immediately by phone or other unusual means.

Customers should know Aquarion representatives will not ask for an instant payment over the phone or in person. If a customer has a past-due balance, they can sign up for Aquarion's COVID-19 Payment Program. The program does not require a down payment and will not charge interest or fees from the beginning of the pandemic through the end of the plan.

The payment plan is available to all customers, residential and commercial through February 9, 2021. More information can be found here.