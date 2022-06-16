How to prepare your 401(k) as market trends down

A local investment advisor gives his expert analysis on how to weather the storm.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Fears of another recession are growing across the country and Connecticut citizens are getting worried about where this could leave them financially.

“Back in 2000, 2009 when the market crashed I did lose,” said Holi Martinez of Bristol.

It’s something that feels like Deja vu for many folks.

“It’s very nerve-racking to me. Within six months I will be retiring from my position so what I thought may be a stable retirement for me, that may no longer be the possibility,” said Martinez.

While the clock is ticking for her to retire, she said she’s not worried about her investments.

“I’m not too worried about the market. I did keep them all in a safe. I’m not a risk-taker. So I never put them in the position where I had to depend on the market to stabilize my money, ” said Martinez.

But with the interest rates being raised to their biggest boost since 1994, her retirement plan still may be altered.

“I thought I would be able to purchase a home for myself. I thought I would be able to purchase a new car and although I can, how many thousands of dollars more is that going to increase because of things that are happening,” said Martinez.

Many people are in the same boat. Others also close to retirement may be worried about their 401K.

Heath Grossman, CFP of Johnson Brunetti Investments said first, don’t make money moves out of fear.

“We caution people to not make rash decisions and rash changes to their situation. One of the things we preach to people is not taking on too much risk. Especially, if someone is approaching retirement or maybe five to 10 years away from retirement,” said Grossman.

Instead, what you should do is make sure you have a financial plan.

“It’s also a good time to revisit what you’re doing and how you are allocating your retirement savings. You don’t want to be in a position where you’re taking on too much risk that you can afford to take,” said Grossman.

He also talked about what not to do is try to time the market.

“More wealth has been lost in this country by people trying to predict when the market is going to crash vs market crashes themselves,” said Grossman.

But with all of this happening, when it comes to how long this market correction may last, he said, “This is certainly an unknown. We don’t know these things. But what we’ve seen in the past if we use history as a guide when things snap back after an environment like this, they usually do it pretty severely and pretty quickly.”

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

