Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

The largest resort casino in the Northeast is growing even larger with new additions set to be open in the summer of 2023.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a new development project is set to open in the summer of 2023 and will add a new gaming space, a new restaurant, more bar areas, and much more.

"Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life," said Jason Guyot, President, and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

The next-generation casino project will include a 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art gaming space with table games and slot machines, a new high-limit slot area, an expansive bar with slot machines, and a new cage that will support both casinos.

Foxwoods said this is the most significant gaming expansion on the property since 2008, back when Foxwoods opened its second tower, Fox Tower.

The project will also introduce a 13,000-square-foot iconic celebrity chef-branded restaurant that will be revealed later this year.

Construction on the new project, which will be located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort, is slated to begin in November.

