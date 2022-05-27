Annual Fair Haven Community Parade kicks off for Mary Wade Nursing Home residents

Businesses, schools, families and officials gathered for the parade that was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It has been a tradition for the past decade in the Fair Haven community.

The annual parade kicked off Friday morning, bringing people of all ages together.

"We always look for ways to bring generations together," said David Hunter, president and CEO of Mary Wade Nursing Home.

Coming together was the mission and purpose. For Mary Wade residents like Barbara Harris, she celebrates that mission every year.

"It be more and it gets bigger and bigger," said Barbara Harris of Fair Haven.

Her husband did not leave her side. In fact, they got married at the historic nursing home which gave them more of a reason to celebrate.

"Everybody participates - the police department, the fire department, our ambulance district," said William Wood of New Haven.

"The residents love it. They can’t get to parades so we brought the parade to them," added Hunter.

Businesses, schools, families and friends came together for the first time in-person since the start of the pandemic to celebrate inclusion, unity and love.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro spoke loud and proud at the podium to thank the veterans on site.

"Today is really about reflecting and honoring the heroes of your service," said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

A surprise award was given presented to a New Haven police officer for his community involvement as a law enforcement member.

"It’s loud! It’s exciting! It’s really fun and I think we need to connect more as a community now and more of that feeling of humanity," said Mayor Justin Elicker with the City of New Haven.

That sound came from the energy of the students who participated in the parade.

"It feels good with my family and my friends and stuff and we’re just having fun!" said Daniah Stevenson of the Augusta Lewis Troupe School.

