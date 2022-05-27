Here are the Pride Month events happening around Connecticut

June is Pride month for the LGBTQAI+ community! Check out the events happening all month long across the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Pride Month is here! All of June there are events across the state to celebrate all things LGBTQAI+!

From pride parades, festivals, drag performances, cabaret nights, and film festivals, Connecticut has a wide array of things you can do this month for Pride.

May 6 - June 24

The Galleries at WORK_SPACE in Manchester are exhibiting art across various mediums from artists who created work that reflected what LGBTQAI+ pride and resilience mean to them. The "Art of Pride" event runs from May 6 to June 30. Learn more about the exhibition here.

May 7 - June 25

Windsor Art Center will be hosting an exhibit called "Acceptance Through The Ages." There, artists in the LGTBQAI+ community are using their artwork to address coming out, acceptance by friends and family, and, most importantly, acceptance of self and how that has changed over the last 50 years. The exhibit runs until June 25. Learn more about the exhibit here.

June 3 to June 12

The 2022 OutFilm CT LGTBQ+ Film Festival event features 113 feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries, selected from over 675 submissions. Most of the films will play at Trinity College's Cinestudio. Closing night films will be shown at Apple Cinemas on Front Street and the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. Learn more here.

June 4

You can join Westport Pride for a family-friend drag experience at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 4! "All 4 Drag and Drag For All" begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m. The show includes performances and discussions with four amazing performers. Learn more about the event and get tickets here!

Just over the border in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city will be hosting its inaugural LGBTQAI+ Pride Parade! The parade will begin at Springfield Technical Community College. The parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp. Learn more here!

Try something new with the Pride Silent Disco in Norwalk! The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event-goers will wear individual headphones and you're in control of the sound and can switch between stations. The disco will be held at the Triangle Community Center. Learn more and sign up here!

The 4th Annual Middletown PrideFEST will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Middletown. The afternoon will consist of the street fair on Main Street, including a Pride March from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a Pride Rally from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and then the Pride Showcase Concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

Ridgefield CT Pride will be holding their Pride in the Park celebration from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ballard Park. The event will include a march, live music, and other events! Learn more about the event here.

The Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus will perform “Singing from the Heart” on June 4 at 8 p.m. and June 5 at 3 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. It'll be their 10th-anniversary concert as well. Learn more about the event here and how you can purchase tickets.

June 5

Salem will hold its first Pride Fest at Burnett's Country Gardens on New London Road. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include handmade vendors while supporting the LGBTQAI+ community. Learn more about the event here.

Head to The Owl Wine & Food Bar in Washington for their celebration of the LGBTQAI+ community and supporters! There will be a selection of Pride In The Hills silent auction items, complimentary pizza, and more! The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here!

June 9

The Liquid Lounge is back at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford holding their Pride on the Plaza! The event will feature drag performances outside on the Nassau Science Plaza stage, games, drinks, snacks, and exhibits. Also, did anyone say glow-in-the-dark dancing? The event is 21+ and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Learn more here!

June 10

The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will be presenting the "Intersectionality and Gender Continuum" virtual conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is held in partnership with the Connecticut Women’s Consortium. The event is free. Learn more about how you can participate here.

The Town of Mansfield will be holding their celebration of Pride at Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs! There will be music, games, selfie stations, and free flags and pronoun pins. The UConn Dairy Bar Ice Cream Truck will also be there for a sweet frozen treat. Stick around for the 8 p.m. Drag Queen Story Time event. "Love Simon" will also be screened beginning at dusk. Learn more about the event here!

June 11

Come "Cher" the waffles with Main Street Pint and Plate in Bristol! The brunch event will be held beginning at 12 p.m. with drag performers with live singing, food, fun and more! Learn more information about the event and purchase tickets here.

Dogs and a celebration are awaiting at the 2nd Annual Pups and Pride Parade in Canton! The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. You will have to register your dog. The event will feature local artists from the Canton Arts Council, children's activities, and the Pups and Pride Parade! Learn more about the event here.

Tolland will be holding its 2nd Annual Pride Parade at Crandall Park on Saturday! The event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Food, music, and games along with prices will be at the event. Learn more here!

TROUPE429 in Norwalk will be holding their Fairfield County Pride 2022 celebration beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 2 a.m.! the event will feature three drag queens and two DJs along with an art exhibition featuring local artists. Prizes, giveaways, and so much more! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Norwalk's Triangle Community Center will hold Fairfield County's Pride in the Park event from noon to 9 p.m. at Mathews Park. Featured will be family-friendly activities, food, and gift vendors along with nationally acclaimed entertainment and many other activities. Learn more about the event here.

Priam Vineyards in Colchester will be holding their PRIDE Fest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday! The event will feature many food trusts and craft and art vendors with live music. Learn more about the vent here!

June 12

The inaugural Darien Pride Celebration will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tilley Pond! The event will feature music, food, guest speakers, and other family fun. Learn more about the event here!

June 17

Dinner and a show? The Westport Library is hosting Pride Cabaret Night with a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.! The event is free to attend, but you must register. Learn more about the event here!

June 18

Celebrate Hamden Pride with their festival at Town Center Park. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a bounce house, face painting, live music, and much more! Learn more about the event here.

Calling all boaters! The Triangle Community Center is inviting guests to join them for their second annual Pride Parade of Sail in Norwalk! Private motor and sailboats of all sizes are encouraged to attend the event as they sail by Calf Pasture Beach and Veteran's Park, ending with a lobster bake social. You do not need to have a boat to attend. Learn more about the event here.

Head down to the Ridgefield Playhouse to see the Isaac Mizrahi Cabaret Show! The event begins at 8 p.m. Accompanied by jazz musicians, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Madonna and Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

June 22

The Copper Beech Institute of West Hartford will hold an online course called Mindful Pride from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The course is to focus on love and self-acceptance in the LGBTQAI+ community. Admission is free and speakers include Tony Ferraiolo and Nate Black. Learn more about the event here.

June 23

The Connecticut Historical Society will be hosting a panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. called Mental health in the LGBTQ+ Community. There, practitioners and community advocates will talk about the challenges that face the community in accessing mental health care. Learn more about the event and how you can attend here.

June 24

Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As We're Talking" for a limited run from June 24 to June 26. Showtimes vary. Pantochino provides performances for family audiences in downtown Milford. Learn more about the show here.

June 25

The West Hartford Pride Festival will be held at Blue Back Square this year. West Hartford Pride also has various other events throughout the month. Learn more about the events here.

Join Ellington Equality as they hold the second annual PRIDE Parade & Celebration event at Arbor Park from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family-friendly activities will be available along with music and resources. Learn more about the event here.

Mohegan Sun will host several PRIDE events the weekend of June 24 - 26 including Spin to Win Extravaganza, Pride on the Patio, Cocktails & Queens, PRIDE @ Night, and You Better Work: Diva Brunch. Check out the events and how you can attend here.

