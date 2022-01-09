Gun violence reduction commission to help community-based anti-violence groups expand programs

Programs across the state that work to reduce gun violence in the streets are eligible to receive grant money they can use to better their programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The state is tackling gun violence with the newly formed Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention.

Its goal is to reduce community gun violence and expand organizations that already do the groundwork in local neighborhoods.

"It gives a view on the street level about what’s going on," said Leonard Jahad, a commission member.

Not only was Jahad selected to sit next to public health experts on the commission, but he's also the executive director of the Connecticut Violence and Intervention Program based in New Haven.

"We're case management, we’re building relationships through presentations. When someone gets shot, we're at the hospital. We’re around the clock," said Jahad.

The program focuses on mentoring at-risk youth ages 13-24 who are either involved in violence or victims of gun violence.

"We forge relationships, we sustain them, we’re courageous, we keep our finger on the pulse of the community," said Jahad.

Organizations like his are eligible for grant money from the state to help the newly formed commission to reduce gun violence.

The New Haven program mediates conflict in city neighborhoods and intervenes in victims of violence who are seeking revenge, striving to make city streets a safer place.

"We’re going into the schools and into the communities and building those relationships and showing them there are opportunities outside the streets," said Alivia Langley, program manager for the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program.

Those opportunities show youth a path to success to help target the root causes of community violence.

"We have a goal. Everyone we meet with, we have a goal to help them make positive choices and improve their behavior," said Langley.

With eight homicides in the City of New Haven this year, they teach youth the importance of choices that can help save lives.

"Nothing impacts the community like hearing a gunshot or having a family member or a friend who is a victim of a shooting or homicide," said Jahad.

With Jahad being both in the commission and a community organizer, he said he can bring different perspectives to the commission.

The hope is that everyone from different backgrounds can work together on the panel to help reduce gun violence across Connecticut.

The organizations chosen to receive the grants can expand on the work they do to prevent conflict in the streets.

