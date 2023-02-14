'Right time, right place': Couples tie the knot free of charge at Olde Mistick Village

Couples lined up at the Meeting House all morning to celebrate their love on Valentine's Day.

MYSTIC, Conn. — What could be sweeter than a Valentine's Day wedding? In Mystic's Old Mistick Village, it comes without a price tag. Dozens of couples said "I do" Tuesday morning in the chapel at the Meeting House.

"You may kiss your beautiful bride, let the celebrations begin!" said the officiant, Marie Tyler Wiley, to a newly wedded couple.

Wiley has been officiating free Valentine's Day weddings for more than 20 years, even equipped with a free photographer.

"I perform free weddings for anyone who would like to come. I’ve got five different weddings that people get to choose from," said Wiley.

She said she wants to give couples the small, intimate wedding she always wanted.

"My mission is when I meet with my couples here is to quickly create a circle of love and really the intention is there and I know they feel it because I feel it in my heart," said Wiley.

Alongside their junior maid of honor and best man, it's a moment the new Mr. and Mrs. Quigley will never forget.

"I couldn’t think of anything more romantic than getting married on Valentine’s Day," said newlywed Matthew Quigley of Bozrah. It was just the right time, right place. We’re trying to build a house right now so we don’t have the money to do a big wedding."

Couples lined up all morning, not only celebrating their love but meeting new friends.

"Everybody’s just cheering each other on and there’s so much love in the air, it’s a really great day today," said Amy Quigley.

Wiley said she’s already looking forward to next Valentine’s Day to continue the tradition of celebrating love year after year.

