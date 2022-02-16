Black history is U.S. history: University of Hartford professor shares importance of learning about Black history beyond the textbook

The professor said that critical race theory is vital to understanding the truth about United States history.

HARTFORD, Conn. — February is Black History Month, and all month, FOX61 News has shared stories about the Black experience. However, it's also good to reflect on our past, and know that there's more to our history than what's in textbooks.

Since 1976, Black History Month has been a time to honor the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of African-Americans throughout U.S. history.

"Black History Month or even Black History Week, when Carter Woodson first came up with the idea, is shining a lens on history that we ignore," explained Dr. Woody Doane, professor of sociology at the University of Hartford.

Dr. Doane said Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn't let society ignore that part of history.

"Instead, it argues that racism and issues of racism are embedded in American History from the beginning," said Dr. Doane.

This is why, for three decades, Dr. Donae has taught CRT courses to thousands of students.

"Critical Race Theory forces turning the lens around," explained Dr. Doane. "In the '40s, people talked about "the negro problem," really, the problem is the white racism problem."

Critical Race Theory is a collegiate-level course and is not currently taught in K-12 schools in Connecticut. CRT focuses on the idea that racism is systemic, and it peels away the layers of how things have happened in the past. While the course is controversial, students like Dana Brooks said it's vital.

"As a Black woman, it's something that, race affects me every single day," said Brooks.

Although she learned about Black history in grade school, she said CRT was an eye-opening course.

"In lower levels like high school, they touch on the baseline like this American white-wash point of view on a lot of big historical events," explained Brooks. "Then you get to this class, and you're like, wow-- that's not what happened."

Brooks stressed that education is essential and hopes more people take the course to learn about Black-American history.

"This is so impactful and how it's still shaping and having a big role in Black people and other people of color lives," Brooks said. " It will really make a difference in the start to push for change."

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.