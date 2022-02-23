Fresh and natural ingredients can be found at Juiced Up Juice Bar in Hartford

The only juice bar in Hartford where you can get a wide variety of fruit and vegetable juices.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Juiced Up Juice Bar has called Hartford home for nearly two decades, and almost half of those have been in Downtown Hartford.

"The only juice bar in the Hartford area where you can come get a wide range of healthy fruit and vegetable juices," explained Nigel Clarke, Owner of Juiced Up Juice Bar.

Being the only one, Owner Nigel Clarke said it's essential to reflect the capital city's diverse community.

"It's great for me to be an established Black-owned business in Downtown," said Clarke. It's one of the very few here in the downtown area."

Clarke explained that representation must be in everything from the staff to the atmosphere.

For a long time, Pierre Honore-Duncan said seeing that reflection is vital.

"It's very important," said Honore-Duncan. "It represents our community downtown, which is not highly represented."

Honore-Duncan said the Juiced Up menu is also diverse, with a wide variety of juices, juice shots, and smoothies. There are also healthy food options on the menu, both vegan and vegetarian.

"There's so much to choose," said Honore-Duncan. "You have the West Indian juices, different fruits, and vegetables that aren't normally juiced and taken in, in this kind of way."

Everything on the menu is used with all fresh and natural ingredients.

If you've never stepped inside Juiced Up, Nigel said to give it a try and know that juicing is for everyone.

"I don't see that juicing is a niche for any particular race or gender or anything like that," explained Clarke. "So, I wouldn't stereotype juicing as that way."

Juiced Up Juiced Bar is open seven days a week.

Store Hours:

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grilling Hours:

Monday- Friday 9:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Saturday- Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.