Schools partner with organizations to combat food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rising inflation is impacting everything from the cost of school supplies to the price of groceries. Now, schools and partnering organizations are working to help combat the rise in food insecurity; back-to-school shopping comes with a price tag that's soaring.

"Food insecurity peaks during the summer months, and it definitely peaked this year because of inflation," explained Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.

This is why, as the 2022-2023 school year approaches, Jakubowski said more schools are looking to help address this.

"Study, after study, after study has proven that children who are malnourished and children who go to school hungry simply don't learn at the same rate as other children," he said.

In fact, according to feeding America, food insecurity in the Black community increased during the pandemic, and an estimated 24% of the Black community experienced food insecurity in 2020. In addition, black children are almost three times more likely to live in a food-insecure household than white children.

However, it's vital to note that food insecurity is not limited to one neighborhood or demographic.

"It's an issue all throughout the state of Connecticut," he said. "There's at least one family that is food insecure throughout all 169 towns, especially for children."

While Connecticut food share has been working with colleges and schools to combat food insecurity-- Jakubowski said, even more, are joining in the fight.

"We are seeing, now that we are out of the pandemic, more k-12 schools are interested in having a school pantry on site," he explained.

He said ending hunger and food insecurity would take an all-hands-on-deck effort.

"It takes a village; we saw that during covid, and we're seeing that now with the current economic crisis," he said.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

