LGBTQ+ community in Connecticut want better health care access, support: survey

The survey of over 3,000 adults in Connecticut was the first comprehensive look at LGBTQ+ population in the state

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first comprehensive look at the concerns of the state's LGBTQ+ community shows people are concerned about their access to healthcare and finding supportive and knowledgeable healthcare providers. The 3,000 responders also shared their concerns about continuing discrimination.

Work on preparing the survey started in 2019, and the survey was originally planned to be part of facilitated discussions around the state. Plans were modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic to move the survey and feedback online while acknowledging members of the community who could not access the internet.

Of those surveyed, 16% said they had been refused healthcare services because of their LGBTQ+ identity.

Top healthcare services accessed included:

Checkup/annual exam (61%)

Chronic disease management (21%)

Cancer screening treatment (22%).

About two-thirds, or 64%, of respondents, mentioned having concerns related to accessing healthcare services, which included concerns that the services would not be LGBTQ+ friendly (20%), concerns that providers and staff would not be trained for their needs as a member of the LGBTQ+ community (19%), and not knowing where to access these services (19%).

Other findings:

15% of respondents have been refused mental health, addiction, and/or substance use services because of their LGBTQ+ identity.

13% of respondents have been refused financial or legal services because of their LGBTQ+ identity.

The LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services Network was created and is administered by the Legislature through the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity (CWCSEO) and consists of representatives from more than a dozen health and human service non-profit agencies as well as some State agencies; most representatives are also part of the LGBTQ+ community themselves.

The report was dedicated to Jerimarie Liesegang, a longtime advocate for the transgender community who passed away last November.

For more information on the survey go here

Watch the press conference announcing the results of the survey.

