'Hunger doesn't stop after the holidays' | A helping hand is needed this holiday season and beyond

'Tis the season of giving. Whether you're sharing your time or gifting a donation non-profits need your help

HARTFORD, Conn. — No matter if it's folding, sorting, or stacking, Kinja Rose is a jack of all trades when volunteering with The Village for Families & Children.

The Village is a behavioral health agency that provides resources and services to families and children across the state.

"I'm usually here three to four times a week," said Rose."It's really not that hard. It's beneficial for me because I enjoy helping other people because I was helped also."

As a single father, Rose relied on The Village for help. Now he volunteers his time as a way to give back through the holiday season and beyond.

Derek Slap, vice president of Advancement at The Village for Families & Children, said despite the giving season uptick, there'd been an uptick all year in donations, volunteers, and philanthropy.

"A lot of times around the holidays, people are reflective, and they feel gratitude, and when people feel gratitude, they often think about helping others," explained Slap.

Slap said giving is excellent, but for many organizations and non-profits, there's an emphasis on getting people to extend that gesture past the holidays.

"Hunger doesn't stop after the holidays," Slap explained. "Domestic violence sadly does not stop after the holidays, and these needs throughout the community have only become worse because of the pandemic."

Slap stressed the importance of keeping the giving season going all year long. Rose agreed and said helping is a way to unite the community.

"Just help each other because we just went through a major COVID situation, and I think everyone needs a helping hand," explained Rose.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

