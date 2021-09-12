University of Hartford collects over 400 gifts for Boys & Girls Club in campus-wide toy drive

The University rolled up to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford in a campus ambulance, filled with new, unwrapped toys.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford community spread holiday cheer on Thursday as they delivered toys and gifts to local kids in need.

The University rolled up to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford in a campus ambulance, which was filled with hundreds of new, unwrapped toys.

Jill Engel-Hellman, UHart's Director of Residential Life, said this was a campus-wide effort with students, staff and faculty chipping in with toy and monetary donations. They ended up collecting over 400 toys.

"Our community has really come through and had a lot of fun in the process," Engel-Hellman said. "As a member of this community, it's really important that we give back to our community."

"The holidays are a difficult time for many of our families. The University of Hartford is going to bring many smiles to the faces of over a thousand kids across all of our club sites," said Conor Bevan, Vice President of Operations of the Boys & Girls Club in Hartford.

