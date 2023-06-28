x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Hartford Bonanza: Everything you need to know before going to Bushnell Park

The Independence Day celebration will be held on July 8 after it was postponed due to weather.

More Videos

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's to bring the Capital City community together and celebrate Independence Day. There's a lot of fun planned for Independence Day weekend; here's what you need to know about Hartford Bonanza.

Schedule:

Here's a rundown of what to expect during Hartford Bonanza:

  • From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Carousel at Bushnell Park will be open for rides.
  • Starting at 4 p.m., visit the many food and information vendors around Bushnell Park.
  • From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visit the Ancestors in Progress, an Interactive Civic Art exhibit on Trinity St.
  • From 4 p.m. to  6 p.m., The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch Tours will take place.
  • Throughout the afternoon and evening, various Bonanza Jam artists will perform on stage.
  • The fireworks will conclude the evening, starting around 9:45 p.m.

Performances On Stage: 

  • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - DJ Eric Ortero 
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. - Dwayne Keith Experience
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. - Jonathan Barber and his band
  • 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Bonanza Jam

Who will be there with food, drinks, crafts, and more? Food and information vendors will be out from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Food and drink:

  • The Rolling Roti - Family-run food truck
  • No Pork On Dis Fork LLC - Hartford hotdog cart
  • La Mesa
  • King of Pearl
  • Tacos los Mexicanos
  • Mek Mek's Heavenly Hands Soul Food
  • Wood-n-Tap Beer Garden
  • The Ital Juicery Company

Vendors:

  • Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling
  • Capitol Region Education Council—Learn more about their various magnet schools
  • Regional School Choice Office—Learn about the various options for kids' schooling
  • Monarch Law
  • Connecticut National Guard
  • FOX61 - Get a swag bag, meet the team, and enter to win either a grill, a pet basket or a garden basket from Smithland.
  • Hecho by Helena LLC
  • Serenity Threads
  • African Adornments
  • Gangsta Grease
  • Jewelart961 A
  • Clay Zone
  • Da Last Drip LLC
  • Jojoscraftingstudio
  • Psychic readings by Delilah
  • SockStarz
  • Shola Skincare
  • Intune Essentials
  • Veratisha Morey - Resilience: The Strength of My Scars
  • Renewal by Andersen
  • Capitol Region Council of Governments 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Where to park:

These are the lots and garage spots closest to Bushnell Park:

  • 108 Capitol Ave lot
  • City Place Garage
  • Spruce Street Lot
  • Trumbull on the Park Garage

If you're parking along the street, remember that on-street parking in downtown Hartford is free on Sundays.  

Full parking lot map here.

What can and can't I bring?

Bring items that will allow you to sit comfortably when watching the performers on stage and the fireworks display.

You can bring:

  • Blanket
  • Chairs
  • Umbrellas
  • Lawn games
  • Outdoor toys
  • Sunscreen
  • Bug spray

Do NOT bring:

  • Weapons
  • Alcohol

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out