Hartford Bonanza: Everything you need to know before going to Bushnell Park

The Independence Day celebration will be held on July 8 after it was postponed due to weather.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's to bring the Capital City community together and celebrate Independence Day. There's a lot of fun planned for Independence Day weekend; here's what you need to know about Hartford Bonanza.

Schedule:

Here's a rundown of what to expect during Hartford Bonanza:

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Carousel at Bushnell Park will be open for rides.

Starting at 4 p.m., visit the many food and information vendors around Bushnell Park.

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visit the Ancestors in Progress, an Interactive Civic Art exhibit on Trinity St.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch Tours will take place.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, various Bonanza Jam artists will perform on stage.

The fireworks will conclude the evening, starting around 9:45 p.m.

Performances On Stage:

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - DJ Eric Ortero

7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. - Dwayne Keith Experience

8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. - Jonathan Barber and his band

9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Bonanza Jam

Who will be there with food, drinks, crafts, and more? Food and information vendors will be out from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Food and drink:

The Rolling Roti - Family-run food truck

No Pork On Dis Fork LLC - Hartford hotdog cart

La Mesa

King of Pearl

Tacos los Mexicanos

Mek Mek's Heavenly Hands Soul Food

Wood-n-Tap Beer Garden

The Ital Juicery Company

Vendors:

Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling

Capitol Region Education Council—Learn more about their various magnet schools

Regional School Choice Office—Learn about the various options for kids' schooling

Monarch Law

Connecticut National Guard

FOX61 - Get a swag bag, meet the team, and enter to win either a grill, a pet basket or a garden basket from Smithland.

Hecho by Helena LLC

Serenity Threads

African Adornments

Gangsta Grease

Jewelart961 A

Clay Zone

Da Last Drip LLC

Jojoscraftingstudio

Psychic readings by Delilah

SockStarz

Shola Skincare

Intune Essentials

Veratisha Morey - Resilience: The Strength of My Scars

Renewal by Andersen

Capitol Region Council of Governments

Where to park:

These are the lots and garage spots closest to Bushnell Park:

108 Capitol Ave lot

City Place Garage

Spruce Street Lot

Trumbull on the Park Garage

If you're parking along the street, remember that on-street parking in downtown Hartford is free on Sundays.

What can and can't I bring?

Bring items that will allow you to sit comfortably when watching the performers on stage and the fireworks display.

You can bring:

Blanket

Chairs

Umbrellas

Lawn games

Outdoor toys

Sunscreen

Bug spray

Do NOT bring:

Weapons

Alcohol

