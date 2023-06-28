Hartford Bonanza: Everything you need to know before going to Bushnell Park

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's to bring the Capital City community together and celebrate Independence Day. There's a lot of fun planned for Independence Day weekend; here's what you need to know about Hartford Bonanza.
Schedule:
Here's a rundown of what to expect during Hartford Bonanza:
- From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Carousel at Bushnell Park will be open for rides.
- Starting at 4 p.m., visit the many food and information vendors around Bushnell Park.
- From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., visit the Ancestors in Progress, an Interactive Civic Art exhibit on Trinity St.
- From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch Tours will take place.
- Throughout the afternoon and evening, various Bonanza Jam artists will perform on stage.
- The fireworks will conclude the evening, starting around 9:45 p.m.
Performances On Stage:
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - DJ Eric Ortero
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. - Dwayne Keith Experience
- 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. - Jonathan Barber and his band
- 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Bonanza Jam
Who will be there with food, drinks, crafts, and more? Food and information vendors will be out from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.
Food and drink:
- The Rolling Roti - Family-run food truck
- No Pork On Dis Fork LLC - Hartford hotdog cart
- La Mesa
- King of Pearl
- Tacos los Mexicanos
- Mek Mek's Heavenly Hands Soul Food
- Wood-n-Tap Beer Garden
- The Ital Juicery Company
Vendors:
- Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling
- Capitol Region Education Council—Learn more about their various magnet schools
- Regional School Choice Office—Learn about the various options for kids' schooling
- Monarch Law
- Connecticut National Guard
- FOX61 - Get a swag bag, meet the team, and enter to win either a grill, a pet basket or a garden basket from Smithland.
- Hecho by Helena LLC
- Serenity Threads
- African Adornments
- Gangsta Grease
- Jewelart961 A
- Clay Zone
- Da Last Drip LLC
- Jojoscraftingstudio
- Psychic readings by Delilah
- SockStarz
- Shola Skincare
- Intune Essentials
- Veratisha Morey - Resilience: The Strength of My Scars
- Renewal by Andersen
- Capitol Region Council of Governments
Where to park:
These are the lots and garage spots closest to Bushnell Park:
- 108 Capitol Ave lot
- City Place Garage
- Spruce Street Lot
- Trumbull on the Park Garage
If you're parking along the street, remember that on-street parking in downtown Hartford is free on Sundays.
What can and can't I bring?
Bring items that will allow you to sit comfortably when watching the performers on stage and the fireworks display.
You can bring:
- Blanket
- Chairs
- Umbrellas
- Lawn games
- Outdoor toys
- Sunscreen
- Bug spray
Do NOT bring:
- Weapons
- Alcohol
---
