Hartford Bonanza brings more than just 4th of July fireworks downtown

The free 4th of July celebration will bring food trucks, live music, fireworks, and for businesses, plenty of customers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 4th of July is less than a week away and the countdown to Hartford’s downtown celebration is on! The third annual Hartford Bonanza is taking place this Sunday.

While it’s bringing more foot traffic downtown, this is a big boost for those downtown businesses as well.

“We're so excited to see the firework show, just to see people come downtown again,” said Jane Yon with Sunberry Restaurant and Bar

Bushnell Park is where all the magic will happen. Food trucks, live music, and of course, no 4th of July celebration is complete without a firework show. This Sunday, the Hartford Bonanza returns: a free 4th of July celebration in the capital city, that not only brings people downtown but to local businesses like Sunberry Restaurant and Bar.

“Any time there’s an event downtown, it just brings mass community here and that is so helpful to all the small businesses here because that’s how we make new customers. This is how we meet new friends. This is how we make money at the end of the day,” said Yon.

Bringing in new customers and community is exactly what new business owner Melissa Valdes is hoping the Bonanza will bring to her DIY candle-making business.

“I know what we do here is super fun. And I know that it'll draw a lot of people you know their attention, so they want they want to come in and stop by,” said Melissa Valdes.

She just opened Penthouse Pour three weeks ago.

“It's my passion so I want to share it with everyone else,” said Valdes.

This is one of the many businesses now calling Union Place home after storefronts have been vacant for years.

“I’m here to, you know, set the tone and hopefully everyone can come by and spread the word and we can all come together and pour it up,” said Valdes.

So, whether you’re pouring up your new candle or trying out new food… these business owners say the Hartford Bonanza brings an explosive economic impact to downtown.

“4th of July just really brings people down here. We’re happy to have people come downtown and celebrate it with us,” said Yon.

