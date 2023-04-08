Homelessness in Connecticut on the rise

According to the 2023 Point in Time count, 3,015 were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. A 2.9% increase from the year before.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On a single night in January, 3,015 people in Connecticut were experiencing homelessness.

A nearly 3% increase from the previous year. Marking two years in a row the amount of people experiencing homelessness has gone up.

"We’re seeing more people than ever just not have the resources to sustain," said Sarah Fox, CEO of the CT Coalition to End Homelessness.

The Point in Time count is a federally mandated annual survey of how many people are experiencing homelessness in one night in January.

Fox said it’s typically a much lower count than what the reality is.

"Historically our numbers are always higher. Annually and just daily than what’s reflected in the point in time count," she said. "The count is not reflective of the need and what we’re seeing in our communities," Fox said.

She points to a few different reasons why the increase is happening. One is the end of pandemic relief. Another is a lack of affordable housing.

"Housing is a huge issue here in Connecticut. The lack of affordable housing, it’s the case all across the state in every single community," she said.

According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, those making minimum wage in Connecticut would have to work 69 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

"You can understand how close people are to that edge of not being able to make the rent and then falling behind, and the eviction goes through, and then people lose their apartment and are couch surfing or staying in shelters or sleeping in their cars," said Luke Melonakos-Harrison, union vice president of the CT Tenants Union.

He said the increase in homelessness does not come as a surprise to advocates.

"When shelters are full, when folks can’t double up with family, when margins are just too narrow unfortunately some people end up unsheltered outside which should outrage all of us," Melonakos-Harrison said.

Advocates said, reaching solutions will take a unified effort.

"We are a better stronger state if people and families are housed in every community across the state," Fox said.

