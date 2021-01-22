Keeping the homeless around Hartford warm this weekend

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Experts in Hartford and nearby, wanted people informed before temperatures dropped this weekend.



Hartford Police and a New Britain nonprofit organization shared information in order to help people in need of shelter from the cold find necessary resources.



“In the winter months nonprofits usually have the availability to offer temporary programs,” said Friendship Service Center Director of Programs Sarah Dimaio. “Our goal in the winter is to make sure that people don’t die because of the elements.”



Dimaio told FOX61 the nonprofit organization provides services for the homeless, which fulfill basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter. Their triage center in New Britain opened on Jan. 4 to specifically provide services to the homeless during cold months. The center will be opened until March 15.



“If someone is in need of food we will direct them to a local soup kitchen,” said Dimaio. “If they need shelter we’ll get them to a local shelter. If all shelters are full and funding is available we may be able to offer them a hotel stay. If they are offered a hotel stay we provide three meals a day.”



Officer Jim Barrett, a homeless outreach officer for Hartford Police said anyone needing shelter can go to the warming center at the Milner School, which is open 24 hours a day.



Officer Barrett also recommended calling 211 if someone needs shelter from the cold.