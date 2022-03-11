FOX61/TEGNA Foundation presents donation to Interval House

FOX61 presented a $5,000 check to Interval House, part of the Making an Impact program.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Interval House received a generous donation from FOX61/TEGNA Foundation during the Breakfast with Champions event Thursday morning.

FOX61 was at the event to present a $5,000 check to Interval House, part of the Making an Impact program.

Interval House is a Hartford-based organization that works to end domestic violence and help victims of domestic violence.

"We are so humbled to be able to contribute to an organization that does such great work and touching the lives of so many men and women that are suffering from domestic violence," said Humberto Hormaza, President and General Manager of FOX61.

"We have so many more victims that we are working with each year now, that any help we can get to support them is just so invaluable," said Mary Jane Foster, President and CEO of Interval House.

"It aligns with us, with our mission of making an impact on the lives in our community," Hormaza added.

The Breakfast with Champions honored the law enforcement partners that collaborate with Interval House to protect its clients.

If you or someone you love is in a dangerous domestic violence situation, call the Interval House 24-Hour Hotline: 860-838-8467 English | 844-831-9200 Spanish.

