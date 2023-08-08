New Haven Pride Center supports LGBTQ+ community in Elm City

The center offers neighbors health resources including hygiene products, a food pantry, library and clothing closet.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — FOX61 has awarded the New Haven Pride Center a $2,500 Making an Impact grant. The center offers a variety of programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community.



“$2,500 is going directly to our youth programming which supports youth ages 12 to 25, our safe spaces, as well as our writing workshops, our real talk conversations we have with our youth, our game nights, as well as extra resources for them, a clothing drive and food and so on and so forth,” said Laura Boccadoro, Communications Coordinator at the New Haven Pride Center.



“A lot of folks are not funding us right now, so getting folks to be able to fund us to provide safe spaces for folks, provide resources like for food, clothing, that costs money,” said TMo Lawson-Dickerson, Youth Services Coordinator at the New Haven Pride Center.

The center offers neighbors health resources including hygiene products, a food pantry, a library, and a clothing closet.



“For a lot of our young folks, this is really the only safe space they have. Not at home. Not at school, so this is a place where they can come in, be themselves, be their true selves, and be with their peers,” said Lawson-Dickerson.



The center is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-in hours are available on Mondays and Fridays.

