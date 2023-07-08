Connecticut woman named state's 'Most Hospitable Host' on Airbnb

Each year, the vacation rental company releases its list of the No.1 most hospitable hosts in each state in America.

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — The Greek Revival Home in Bethlehem has stood since 1841, but the new acclaim that surrounds it has brought a buzz to the town.

Ashley Schoenknecht, the owner of the Breezy Crest Farmhouse, has just been named Airbnb’s “Most Hospitable Host” in Connecticut.

Each year, the vacation rental company releases its list of the No.1 most hospitable hosts in each state in America, and, with around 150 five-star ratings, Schoenknecht won for 2023.

“It's super validating and I’m really appreciative to get this honor, I work really hard at this and it’s really exciting,” she said.

There are no prizes for winning the Most Hospitable Host but plenty of bragging rights.

Nestled on two acres between Litchfield and Woodbury and about 90 miles from New York City, the Breezy Crest Farmhouse offers privacy in a rural setting with easy access to restaurants and shops.

“People come to Bethlehem for the small-town charm, and they come to experience the beauty of the Northwest Hills of Litchfield County and the neighboring towns around us,” Schoenknecht said.

Guests enjoy the escape that the one-bedroom, two-floor property provides. The upstairs bedroom features original exposed beams with antique details for a charming and cozy feel. The kitchenette on the first floor provides guests with everything they need for a morning coffee or tea outside on the private patio.

Schoenknecht noted that most of July saw her Airbnb booked up and she expects the trend to continue when the leaves change for the upcoming Fall foliage season.

“The best part is really seeing the guests and getting to hear how excited they are,” she said.

Click here for the Airbnb listing.

