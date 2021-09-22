Conservatives host public forum on state worker vaccine mandate

Gov. Lamont has required all healthcare workers, educators and state agency employees to get at least one shot of a COVID vaccine by Sept. 27th

HARTFORD, Conn. — On the heels of a looming deadline, the most conservative members of state government called a public hearing Wednesday for people to express their frustrations about a state worker vaccine mandate.

The Democrats accused the Republicans of using a public hearing to spread misinformation. The Republicans say they are using it to hear from the people.

Trisha Connelly is a bus driver from Bristol who said this is a gross overstep of government.

She was one of dozen who came to the capitol complex to express outrage over Governor Lamont’s vaccine mandate for state workers.

"I do not believe that the government has the power to mandate anything for our bodies," Connelly added.

It was the first public hearing held in the last 14 months, and was organized by the legislature’s conservative caucus.

The caucus is co-chaired by Rep. Mike France who said the purpose was to hear from the public on the impacts they are feeling on the impending deadline set by the Gov. Ned Lamont.

"It seems like there’s a big coercion to get people to get the shot," Educator Pamela Bollacker said.

By executive order, the governor has required all of these all healthcare workers, educators and state agency employees to get at least one shot of a COVID vaccine by September 27 or potentially, lose their job.

The Lamont administration says its not only legal, but responsible.

"We’ve provided opportunities for religious exemptions and medical exemptions and all of the provisions that lawyers advised from a legal perspective to make sure this was rock solid," said Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

But some say it isn’t constitutional. Bus driver Rene Gould said, "Absolutely absurd that’s all I can say."

"The Governor feels strongly that we need to lead by example in the state and we want to make sure that our employees are getting vaccinated because the data is crystal clear that that is by far the most effective way of preventing the spread of COVID," said Geballe.

In addition to medical and religious exemptions, the mandate also allows for a weekly COVID test in lieu of getting vaccinated. "I would be discriminated against and be asked to test every week and be quarantined even though the person who may have COVID and got the shot would not be quarantining," said Pamela Bollacker, an educator.

The speakers say they are not anti vaccine or anti mask, but rather pro personal choice. "Stand up for our natural and constitutional protected liberties," said Connelly.

Republican legislators also urged government to return to business as usual and called for an end to the Governor's executive authority. "We think that the government that is provided by our constitution should be restored," said Rep. Craig Fishbein.

Governor Lamont announced he’s looking to extend his executive authority. He cites concerns about COVID and the Delta variant. He’s called on the legislature to meet in a special session on Monday to decide whether or not to approve an extension of his emergency powers through February 15th.

