11 months after CT tow truck operator was hit and killed, police make an arrest

Christopher Russell was helping someone with a flat tire on I-91 in North Haven when he was hit and killed.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Eleven months after a Connecticut tow truck driver was killed while helping someone on I-91 in North Haven, the person who police said did it, has been charged.

Connecticut State Police issued a warrant ]for Luis Resto's arrest on March 30. On April 3, the 55-year-old from Cromwell turned himself into the police. This is all in connection to the death of 39-year-old Christopher Russell of Ellington.

"He loved helping people," said L.J. Miller, Russell's friend and former coworker at one point. "He was caring. Had a great heart. Loved animals. Just a good soul."

That soul shined through on May 21 of 2022, when police said Russell was heading back home after working, and noticed a woman broke down on the side of I-91 near Exit 10 in North Haven. Russell pulled over to help her change her tire.

"Being the person Chris is, he stops just to help the lady with her flat tire, and in the process, now he's no longer with us," Miller said.

After changing the tire, police said Russell was walking back to his truck when suddenly, he was hit by Resto... who also hit the back of the woman's car with the flat tire.

Court papers who Resto kept driving, and the woman got out of her car, administering CPR on Russell until first responders got there. When they did, they pronounced Russell dead on the scene.

"One minute you're here, and the next minute you're not. You know, it was heartbreaking," Miller said.

After leaving the scene, court documents said Resto kept driving. A witness gave police dashcam video, where the arrest warrant says: "The dashcam video captures the Nissan Rogue traveling across all three Interstate 91 northbound lanes." Eventually, Resto crashed into a guardrail near Exit 14.

Police said in relation to that crash, "The witness observed a male in the driver’s seat, who they described as 'gasping for air' and 'incoherent.' The witness observed a 'vape-like' object in the operator’s hand."

When first responders got there, they administered Narcan to Resto.

Court documents show resto told police he, "Snorted a whole bag of heroin and subsequently 'blacked out' while operating the Nissan Rogue on Interstate 91 North." He told them he did not remember hitting Russell.

After an 11-month investigation police got a warrant, charging Resto with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, and Illegal Operation Failing to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.

Resto was not able to post the bond of $50,000. He will be back in court on May 17.

"Makes you feel good that finally, 11 months, and there is a spark of light at the end of the tunnel," Miller said. "But I don't think he would change a thing. Because I know Chris and I feel it in my heart that he would have still helped that person because that's just who he was."

Miller and his friends learned that Russell's family couldn't afford a headstone for his grave. So, on May 21, they're hosting a fundraiser in Manchester. It'll be at 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the American Eagle Financial Credit Union near the corner of Broad St. and Great Manor. It will be $20 a person, and it'll all go toward the headstone. Anything that is left over, Miller said will go to Russell's mother for the funeral expenses.

