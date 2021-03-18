16-year-old arrested in connection with Hamden armed street robbery

Police say the suspect was arrested in connection with a robbery that happened on February 22, when a 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a February 22 armed robbery on Oregon Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old from New Haven was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the avenue. The teenager's cell phone and a small amount of money were stolen.

On March 12, the 16-year-old was arrested with the help of the New Haven Police Department. Police say they found a loaded gun in his bedroom.

The juvenile was charged with robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, and threatening.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on March 26.

