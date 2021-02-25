Hamden Police stepping up to crack down on crime and they have the numbers to back it up

Their goals were to identify where the crime is occurring and crackdown. So far residents are seeing their work pay off.

HAMDEN, Conn — Just over a month ago Hamden Police announced the creation of two new crime prevention units. Their goals were to identify where the crime is occurring and crackdown. So far residents are seeing their work pay off.

"I’ve been able to sleep that’s number one," said Kim Washington.

A good night’s sleep with help from the Hamden Police Department. Kim Washington has noticed more officers in her South Hamden neighborhood after showing concern for a rise of crime in the area during last month’s crime prevention meeting.

Hamden Police say the recently created crime deterrent and Intelligence units are part of the reason why.

"Those two coordinated efforts have looked into where the crimes are occurring and then we have deployed personnel to those areas," said Chief of Police John Sullivan.

The units made up of over 20 officers have been busy since the start of the year. Officers have made six criminal arrests, one drug arrest, started two drug investigations, made 48 motor vehicle stops, and have stopped six carjackings in progress.

"During one of the arrests, the arrestees made a comment that the Hamden Police Department is all over the place," said Sullivan.

Hamden police say criminals are taking notice. Even though robberies, car thefts, and shootings have increased since this time last year, all other crimes are down.

"Hamden Police. I have been tough on you in the past, but the relationship has never been better," said Lenoard Jahad.

Jahad of the Connecticut Violence Prevention Program has been working with Hamden Police since the summer to identify high-risk youth and make connections in order to keep them off the streets

"I’m happy to say that of the five youth that we went to their homes none of them have been involved in any further criminal activities and two of the young men we’ve given jobs," said Jahad.

Jahad says COVID-19 had taken away outlets for many kids. Some of whom he knows well have ended up on the wrong side of the law. He’s now calling on the community to step up for the youth.

"Get some opportunities. Stop pointing your fingers. We’re all educated professionals here. We care about the community. We just need to give opportunities," said Jahad.

Mayor Curt Leng says next month’s meeting will include social service agencies and after-school programs in order to talk about some of those resources available to keep youth engaged.