2 people arrested in Hartford, charged with kidnapping

Hartford Police helped Farmington Police with the arrest of the two suspects.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Police arrested two people in connection with an incident that happened on January 29 on Farmington Avenue in Farmington.

Hartford Police were told on Tuesday by Farmington Police that two people who had warrants for their arrests, were driving a carjacked vehicle in the south end of Hartford. Those suspects were later identified by police as 30-year-old David O'Brien and 31-year-old Lauren Murphy.

Around 3:24 p.m. the suspect vehicle was seen going into a gas station on Wethersfield Avenue. Police say O'Brien went into the business followed by detectives, who tried to contact him.

When O'Brien saw the detectives, Police say he ran to the back of the store and physically harmed himself with a knife. Officers on the scene began life-saving measures and O'Brien was transported to the hospital. As of the time of this writing, he remains in critical condition.