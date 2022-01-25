Altercation in parking lot leads to serious stabbing: Ansonia police

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

ANSONIA, Conn. — One man is recovering and another is in custody after an altercation led to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, according to Ansonia police.

Police said it happened at around 2:10 p.m. in the CVS/Burger King parking lot on Pershing Drive. Matthew Romans, 22, of Ansonia stabbed a 21-year-old Meriden man several times in the upper body. The victim's friend was cut on the hand.

Police were investigating a two-car crash in the parking lot when the altercation happened in front of the officer on scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested Romans and he was charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree.

Romans is being held on a $75,000 bond and has been ordered to appear in court on Wednesday.

The stabbing incident is under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

