Ansonia latest town tackling catalytic converter thefts

The exhaust system components contain rare valuable metals.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia are investigating the recent thefts of several catalytic converters from cars, echoing a statewide uptick. Five converters were stolen from four locations over the last several days.

Similar thefts have been reported in New Haven, Wallingford, Vernon and Stafford. Thieves often target the converters because they contain rare metals like palladium that are in high demand around the globe. The number of thefts spiked last year during the pandemic, according to published reports.

Ansonia Police say the converter thefts from happened at four different locations in Ansonia. Auto Repairs Unlimited, Road Ready Used Cars, and Sardo’s Automotive, all on Main Street, and the Maple Street Plaza have had catalytic converters cut off vehicles parked at those locations.