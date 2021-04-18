Officials confirmed three people were killed. Police believe this to be a domestic situation with no risk to the general public.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were killed in an "active attack" in northwest Austin Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The suspect remains at large, though police believe this is an isolated domestic situation and there is no risk to the general public.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon said a 911 call came in at approximately 11:42 a.m. on April 18 for a "shoot/stab hotshot," the highest level priority call, in the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. The first officer was on scene at 11:46 a.m. At the same time, a "reverse 911 activation" was sent out to residents to let them know to shelter in place because there had been a shooting. The shelter-in-place order was lifted as of 4:45 p.m. on April 18.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that the shooting scene was an apartment complex in the area. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the location of the shooting was the Arboretum Oaks Apartments at 9617 Great Hills Trail.

When officers arrived, Chacon said they located three people who were injured. Austin-Travis County EMS said the individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and medics performed CPR, but all three died shortly after.

Chacon said the victims were two adult women and one adult man, but their identities have not yet been released. Initial reports were that a child was also involved in the incident in some way, but the child has been located and is safe.

The suspected shooter, who is still at large, has been tentatively identified as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick. In a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on April 18, Chacon said the search had transitioned into a "fugitive search." He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap. Broderick is pictured below:

Chacon confirmed in a 4:45 p.m. press conference on April 18 that Broderick was a former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Records show that Broderick has a pending felony charge for sexual assault of a child. He was booked in jail last June and was released 16 days later after posting bail, according to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Travis County District Attorney’s office announced April 18 it had filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Chacon said police do not know what direction Broderick may have traveled in and they do not know if he fled in a vehicle or on foot. Authorities also don't know what sort of weapon was used or what sort Broderick may still have in his possession.

Many law enforcement officers are on the scene looking for him, both on the ground and in helicopters.

Chacon said there is concern that Broderick may take a hostage and may be sheltered somewhere himself, waiting for law enforcement to leave. Chacon stressed that the danger of the situation is still high, however, it is believed that Broderick knew the victims and targeted them.

As of 5 p.m., the scene remains active, though it is no longer considered an "active shooter" scene.

ATCEMS said around 1:30 p.m. that any 911 calls for medical response in the immediate vicinity will be handled by a medic in an alternate response model other than an ambulance and delays may occur.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911. Agencies assisting with this investigation include APD, the Austin Fire Department, ATCEMS, the local chapter of the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Round Rock Police Department. The APD is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrest of Broderick. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Call 512-974-TIPS (8477) or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

City Councilmember Alison Alter, who represents northwest Austin, released a statement on Twitter saying in part, "We await more details, but common sense gun violence prevention is possible & it is necessary. Prayers are not enough. We need state/federal leaders to treat gun violence like the public health crisis it is."

Travis County District Attorney José Garza released the following statement regarding the homicides:

“My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families,” said District Attorney José Garza. “Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated. I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement community who are actively working to bring Mr. Broderick into custody. When he is apprehended, he will be held accountable.”

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she was "shocked and saddened by this horrific news."

"The Travis County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist the Austin Police Department and the families impacted by this tragedy in any way we can," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.