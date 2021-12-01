Troopers attempt to identify bank fraud suspect in Killingly area

The checks belong to the victims of several recent car break-ins.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — State police are asking for help identifying a bank fraud suspect in the Killingly area.

The Connecticut State Police said the woman in the picture from a drive-through ATM has allegedly been cashing checks in the town of Killingly and in the Moosup area of Plainfield. The checks belong to the victims of several recent car break-ins.

Over the weekend, Connecticut State Police said they were trying to identify a suspect who allegedly smashed windows of cars parked at a soccer field and took purses from those cars in Lisbon.

Troopers were told there were multiple car break-ins during a soccer game on Oct. 31.

State Police determined that four vehicles had their windows smashed and purses and wallets inside were stolen from them while families were at a kid's soccer game at Lisbon Meadows Park.

Victims later reported to troopers that an unidentified woman tried to cash forged checks at their banks using their stolen IDs.

Troopers obtained video and photo surveillance from one of the banks of a woman operating a white Subaru Crosstrek with stolen CT license plates.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Trooper Blanchette #349, at (860)779-4900, Ext #2011, or via email at Wilfred.Blanchetteiv@ct.gov. Please reference case number 2100475677.

