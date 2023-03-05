Berlin residents feel unsafe amid recent crime wave

A big concern community members have is the lack of consequences for the crimes being committed.

BERLIN, Conn. — Residents in Berlin are on edge as the town sees an uptick in crimes like car break-ins and thefts.

“My ex-husband just had his car stolen in broad daylight right in front of his house. He was right in the doorway of his home,” said Amanda Costa. “You can’t do anything without locking your car. If I hear something in the middle of the night when I wake up with this one and I’m like is someone in my car and I have to go out and check at like 2 o’clock in the morning because you have no idea."

Berlin Police Chief Mathew McNally said the concerns of the people aren’t falling on deaf ears.

In a joint statement released by the police, and local legislative officials, they say they are taking measures to prevent these crimes from happening. During high-crime activity hours, residents can expect to see special anti-crime patrols.

“We have our officers working double shifts,” said McNally.

Also in the statement, officials said they are held back by the response restrictions placed on policing practices by the state legislature.

“We need to look at what was successful previously that we might have cast off, what is successful now that we are trying and marry the two of them together,” said McNally.

A big concern community members have is the lack of consequences for the crimes being committed.

“I think they need to be a little more strict when they do catch them,” said Casta.

In the statement, officials addressed that concern too. Stating police response to young people has legally changed saying: “Much of the current crime wave hitting our community is being perpetrated by juveniles.”

The chief feels something has to change in order for them to do their job properly.

“What’s happened is we have a revolving door when it comes to juvenile offenders. The system is saturated, and it really gets down to the basics. What are the consequences?" said McNally.

