Bridgeport woman arrested in alleged Walmart robbery in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport woman was arrested after attempting to steal a cart of merchandise, assaulting a Walmart employee and then stealing the employee's phone.

Keyarra Burnett-Johnson, 21, was arrested and charged by the Shelton police.

On Mar. 22, 2023, police were called to Walmart for reports of a fight. The suspect and two underaged girls attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying, police said.

When the loss prevention staff member at Walmart tried to question Burnett-Johnson about the unpaid merchandise, she allegedly began to yell and spit at them, according to police.

Police said Burnett-Johnson also struck the worker with a curtain rod, which she previously stole. The employee sustained minor injuries as a result.

During the altercation, police said the Walmart employee dropped his phone, which was then stolen by Burnett-Johnson.

Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles then fled the store in a Jeep Cherokee. Witnesses on the scene took note of the vehicle and its registration plate, police said.

Police said her car was located by police on Bridgeport Avenue and attempted to stop the can but she refused and fled onto Route 8 at a 'high-speed rate.'

According to police, the Walmart employee was able to GPS track his stolen phone which showed it was at a residential address in Bridgeport. Bridgeport officers patrol responded to the said address and located the vehicle along with Burnett-Johnson and the two underaged girls.

Police also discovered that she did not have a driver's license.

Burnett-Johnson was charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree, two counts of Risk of Injury to a Child, Engaging Police in Pursuit and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

Burnett Johnson was given a Derby Superior court date on March 23 and released on a $5000 bond.

