With both teams in Sweet 16, UConn students are ready to cheer them on

UConn students said they're pumped and say there's nothing like March here in Storrs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn Men's basketball team plays Arkansas in the Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night and it's a big game for the Huskies.

It's their first time in the Sweet 16 in nine years and fans are feeling like this is the year they could go all the way.

UConn students said they're pumped and say there's nothing like March here in Storrs.

"Roll 'Skies!" said Zeynap Acun, a freshman.

"I am, I’m very excited," said Genevieve Shadron, a freshman.

It's the first time UConn fans are seeing the men's team this far in the tournament in almost a decade.

"I was in the library and there were TVs everywhere and pretty much every single person was watching the game," said Shadron.

For new Husky fans on campus this year, March is a month to remember.

It's even sweeter with both men's and women's teams in the Sweet 16.

"It feels good I’ve been a UConn fan for a while growing up in Connecticut I played basketball in high school so I’ve always been into it but it’s nice being in the middle of all of it right now," said Acun.

UConn is the no. 4 seed and the Razorbacks are the no. 8 seed.

The Huskies are coming off two big wins against Iona and Saint Mary's.

The last time they were in the Sweet Sixteen was the year they won the national championship in 2014. Is it a good sign?

"Yeah I think it could be a 2014 repeat definitely," said Shadron.

"I don’t want to say anything definitively but fingers crossed, I hope," said Acun.

One thing is for certain, the support from UConn nation never wavers.

"Go Huskies!" said Shadron.

The women's team plays Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Seattle but the men play on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. EST.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.