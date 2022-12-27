2 in New Britain charged with manslaughter in death of 4-year-old girl

BRISTOL, Conn — Two people were arrested for manslaughter in the death of a 4-year-old girl on Tuesday, Bristol and New Britain police said.
Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, and Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, were arrested in New Britain after an investigation was launched in June 2022. They were turned in to the Bristol Police Department.
The circumstances of the girl’s death – who has not been identified – were not immediately clear.
Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus was charged with manslaughter 1st degree, unlawful restraint 1st degree, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus was charged with manslaughter 1st degree, unlawful restraint 1st degree, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor, and false statement.
Their connection to the victim was not immediately known.
They were processed and later released on a $250,000 cash surety bond and are scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on December 28, 2022.
